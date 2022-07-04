Junior Software Developer at Drake International

You will be joining:
A national car carrier company that has become a leader in the vehicle transportation market by servicing through quality.
Your role:
- Assisting the development manager with all aspects of software design and coding.
- Attending and contributing to company development meetings.
- Learning the codebase and improving your coding skills.
- Writing and maintaining code.
- Working on minor bug fixes.
- Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems.
- Responding to requests from the development team.
- Gathering information from consumers about program functionality.
- Writing reports
- Conducting development tests.
To thrive in this role you will need:
- Matric
- Relevant qualification
- Valid drivers license + own vehicle
- 1 – 2 years’ experience in software and programming
- You will reap the benefits of:
- Warm and Friendly environment
- Ability to work in a team and independently
About The Employer:
Drake International