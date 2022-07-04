Junior Software Developer at Drake International – Eastern Cape

Jul 4, 2022

You will be joining:

A national car carrier company that has become a leader in the vehicle transportation market by servicing through quality.

Your role:

  • Assisting the development manager with all aspects of software design and coding.
  • Attending and contributing to company development meetings.
  • Learning the codebase and improving your coding skills.
  • Writing and maintaining code.
  • Working on minor bug fixes.
  • Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems.
  • Responding to requests from the development team.
  • Gathering information from consumers about program functionality.
  • Writing reports
  • Conducting development tests.

To thrive in this role you will need:

  • Matric
  • Relevant qualification
  • Valid drivers license + own vehicle
  • 1 – 2 years’ experience in software and programming
  • You will reap the benefits of:
  • Warm and Friendly environment
  • Ability to work in a team and independently

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position