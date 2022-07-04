Junior Software Developer at Drake International – Eastern Cape

You will be joining:

A national car carrier company that has become a leader in the vehicle transportation market by servicing through quality.

Your role:

Assisting the development manager with all aspects of software design and coding.

Attending and contributing to company development meetings.

Learning the codebase and improving your coding skills.

Writing and maintaining code.

Working on minor bug fixes.

Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems.

Responding to requests from the development team.

Gathering information from consumers about program functionality.

Writing reports

Conducting development tests.

To thrive in this role you will need:

Matric

Relevant qualification

Valid drivers license + own vehicle

1 – 2 years’ experience in software and programming

Knowledge and experience in PHP- 5-7

HTML

SQL

Mobile applidcation development

You will reap the benefits of:

Warm and Friendly environment

Ability to work in a team and independently

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position