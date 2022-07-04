Mid-level Business Analyst at Salt

My client is a Fintech startup that are experiencing rapid growth as a company but also within their teams. They are looking for an experienced Agile BA to join their product team to support the end-to-end development lifecycle.

This is an exciting new position, reporting directly to the Head of Product, which provides a fantastic opportunity to work with great people, across a range of different products, where you are given ownership and responsibility to grow and develop in your area of expertise.

Key Responsibilities:

Documenting business requirements, as well as conducting gap analysis end-to-end

Process flow analysis – collaborating with product managers, developers, designers and internal stakeholders and organising information to reconcile conflicts, as well as proactively assessing, identifying and managing risks. This will include the Business Requirements Documents (BRD), data models, interface layouts, data flows, functional specs and process flows etc.

Driving delivery and iteration planning – to support the team as they build out new features and enhancements for the product suite.

Facilitating the definition, design and delivery of specific software solutions through proactive consulting and support to the agile teams.

Estimating total effort (planning, design, coding, documentation) to deliver project sprint and release cycles.

Contributing to the design and implementation of standards, procedures, and methodologies to maximise the effectiveness of the product delivery lifecycle.

This job may be for you if:

You thrive on taking the perspective of users and thinking critically about what will bring them value; you make choices based on research, testing and user data

You know how to balance being both flexible and decisive, as well as how to put ego aside and focus on the needs of the user

You are an expert communication router – you know how to find the best method and style to communicate the thoughts, ideas, and feedback you get from all information exchanges in every context

You lead by influence and example, by guiding and keeping teams focused across all levels of the company

You relate well to people and easily establish good relationships

You’re level-headed and cool under pressure. When things change, you know how to roll with the punches

You are pragmatic and know how to balance occasionally conflicting interests on behalf of users, the business or the product (e.g managing risk without limiting growth; balancing strategic vs tactical decisions)

You are thorough with detail and are exceptionally methodical in how you get things done

Basically, you will blow us away with your work ethic, your passion, your integrity, your attitude and your energy!

You should be great at:

Problem-solving and analytical thinking

Facilitating meetings – demonstrating brainstorming / consensus-building skills, as well as the ability to interact with executive-level stakeholders.

Eliciting requirements

Writing clear, concise and structured documentation for software development – capturing the scope of work, requirements, user stories, acceptance criteria, use cases and edge cases for projects

Prioritisation & time management

Process building. You use continuous improvement tools (such as Lean, Six Sigma, Agile etc.) to improve processes, tech and systems.

Collaborating closely with the business to define requirements in accordance with agile methodology

You are the ideal candidate if you have:

A proven track record of success as a Business Analyst, delivering end-to-end software projects within a cross-functional team.

A bachelor’s degree in computer science or information technology, and an accredited qualification in management consulting, or similar.

Solid working knowledge of Business Intelligence concepts (e.g. reporting, querying software, OLAP, spreadsheets, dashboards, and data mining)

Knowledge of data security and encryption.

A good understanding of the mobile-first approach, with a solid grasp of relevant technology concepts (e.g. mainframe, client-server, relational databases, and web-based architectures).

Experience using Agile software delivery practices.

Experience working with JIRA and Confluence and related project tools, for the completion of projects.

