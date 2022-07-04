.NET Tech Lead

The Role: We are looking for a .Net Technical Lead Developer to join our team on 12 months contract at Midrand.
Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:
- C#.NET/ .Net Core
- MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.
- LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, JQuery.
- CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
- SQL Server or Relational Database
- Cloud knowledge (Azure and AWS)
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant IT Qualification
- Relevant MS or Cloud Certifications
Experience Required:
- Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development
Developer with +8 years
- Experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership
- Cloud knowledge (Azure and AWS) experience/knowledge an advantage
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Leading the Development Process
- Supporting the Scrum Master
- Providing Guidance and Mentoring
- As a Tech Lead and have a broad understanding of the integration of different technologies.
- Strong software development skills, and be able to drive the implementation of changes to the production environment.