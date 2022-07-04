.NET Tech Lead – Western Cape

The Role: We are looking for a .Net Technical Lead Developer to join our team on 12 months contract at Midrand.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

C#.NET/ .Net Core

MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.

LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, JQuery.

CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

SQL Server or Relational Database

Cloud knowledge (Azure and AWS)

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualification

Relevant MS or Cloud Certifications

Experience Required:

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Developer with +8 years

Developer with +8 years Experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership

Cloud knowledge (Azure and AWS) experience/knowledge an advantage

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Leading the Development Process

Supporting the Scrum Master

Providing Guidance and Mentoring

As a Tech Lead and have a broad understanding of the integration of different technologies.

Strong software development skills, and be able to drive the implementation of changes to the production environment.

