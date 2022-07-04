Network Security Engineer

- Assist where possible in architecture upgrades within the ISP infrastructure environment.
- Liaise with security product manager and make recommendations on new products and product updates.
- Liaise with security vendors where necessary for maintenance renewals.
- Provide guidance to the VB Security and management team regarding
compliance options and certifications.
- Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols.
- Develop technical solutions and new security tools to help
mitigate security vulnerabilities and automate repeatable tasks.
- Write comprehensive reports including assessment-based findings, outcomes
and propositions for further system security enhancement.
- Design computer security architecture and develop
detailed cyber security designs.
- Analyze IT specifications to assess security risks.
- Design and implement safety measures and data recovery plans.
- Install, configure and upgrade security software (e.g. antivirus programs).
- Secure networks through firewalls, password protection and other systems.
- Inspect hardware for vulnerable points of access.
- Monitor network activity to identify issues early and communicate them to IT
teams.
- Act on privacy breaches and malware threats.
- Experience in networking, routing, switching to enable troubleshooting
connectivity issues
- Good FortiGate, FortiAnalyzer and other Fortinet Product experience required
- Certification NSE4 required, preferably NSE 5, 6 and 7 too (or equivalent
experience in an ISP environment
Desired Skills:
- Fortigate
- Fortinet
- FortiAnalyser
About The Employer:
– Great Team Culture
– Highly Succesful in Business Model