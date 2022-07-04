Network Security Engineer

Jul 4, 2022

  • Assist where possible in architecture upgrades within the ISP infrastructure environment.
  • Liaise with security product manager and make recommendations on new products and product updates.
  • Liaise with security vendors where necessary for maintenance renewals.
  • Provide guidance to the VB Security and management team regarding
    compliance options and certifications.
  • Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols.
  • Develop technical solutions and new security tools to help
    mitigate security vulnerabilities and automate repeatable tasks.
  • Write comprehensive reports including assessment-based findings, outcomes
    and propositions for further system security enhancement.
  • Design computer security architecture and develop
    detailed cyber security designs.
  • Analyze IT specifications to assess security risks.
  • Design and implement safety measures and data recovery plans.
  • Install, configure and upgrade security software (e.g. antivirus programs).
  • Secure networks through firewalls, password protection and other systems.
  • Inspect hardware for vulnerable points of access.
  • Monitor network activity to identify issues early and communicate them to IT
    teams.
  • Act on privacy breaches and malware threats.
  • Experience in networking, routing, switching to enable troubleshooting
    connectivity issues
  • Good FortiGate, FortiAnalyzer and other Fortinet Product experience required
  • Certification NSE4 required, preferably NSE 5, 6 and 7 too (or equivalent
    experience in an ISP environment

Desired Skills:

  • Fortigate
  • Fortinet
  • FortiAnalyser

About The Employer:

– Great Team Culture
– Highly Succesful in Business Model

