Project manager – Gauteng Centurion

Facilitate the definition of project scope, goals and deliverables

Plan and schedule project timelines

Track project deliverables using appropriate tools

Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders

Present reports defining project progress, problems and solutions

Develop full scale project plans

Provide direction and support to project team

Project evaluations and assessment of results

Establish and maintain the necessary relationships to execute projects

Provide specialised and technical support to internal and external stakeholders to ensure achievement of project objectives

Establish and monitor healthy, diverse internal and external relations and implement remedial actions where required

Ensure SLAs are complete and available, and escalate deviations to relevant parties

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Commucation

Reports

Budgeting

Problem Solving

Quality Management

PFMA

Consultant

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year IT Project Administration / Management

About The Employer:

Project management consulting company

Learn more/Apply for this position