Project Manager IT at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
Responsibilities
- This role will look after one big project stream or multiple projects within the programme
- This person will be responsible to ensure that their allocated project stream/s delivers to the agreed timelines, quality, and budget
- Will enable effective decision making through effective project reporting, risk, and escalation management
- Must be a hands-on, driver type project manager
Qualifications and experience
- Must have Project Management Qualification
- Must have solid track record in project management
- Must have solid project governance experience
- Must have impeccable planning skills and be strong at execution
- Must have experience in delivering within large scale implementation programmes
- Be proactive and have structured approach to work
- Strong communication and stakeholder management skills
- Ability to work in and integrate delivery in a hybrid project environment (Waterfall and Agile streams)
- Must be a good problem solver with ability to cut through clutter
- Must be able to work independently
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Project Governance
- AGILE
- SCRUM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric