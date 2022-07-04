Project Manager IT at QES – Western Cape Pinelands

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

Responsibilities

This role will look after one big project stream or multiple projects within the programme

This person will be responsible to ensure that their allocated project stream/s delivers to the agreed timelines, quality, and budget

Will enable effective decision making through effective project reporting, risk, and escalation management

Must be a hands-on, driver type project manager

Qualifications and experience

Must have Project Management Qualification

Must have solid track record in project management

Must have solid project governance experience

Must have impeccable planning skills and be strong at execution

Must have experience in delivering within large scale implementation programmes

Be proactive and have structured approach to work

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills

Ability to work in and integrate delivery in a hybrid project environment (Waterfall and Agile streams)

Must be a good problem solver with ability to cut through clutter

Must be able to work independently

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Project Governance

AGILE

SCRUM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

