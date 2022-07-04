QA Test Analyst

Jul 4, 2022

10 months extendable contract
Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant Tertiary Degree / Diploma Qualification and experience a MUST
  • ISTQB Foundation Level or similar a MUST
  • 3+ years working experience as a Software Quality Assurer a MUST
  • Experience in Desktop and Web application with Manual testing a MUST
  • Basic knowledge of SAP a MUST
  • Knowledge of Test Theory a MUST
  • Microsoft Azure Fundamentals is an advantage
  • Agile environment an advantage
  • Automation Experience a huge advantage.
  • Strong quality assurance professional with strong business knowledge.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Do Test Cases and know basic Test Theory
  • Plan, Do, Check, and Act in Manual Testing
  • Produce accurate test cases – ensure they do not include ambiguous language or wrong information.
  • Produce reproducible results – ensure two testers get the same result on the same test
  • Write tests effectively and efficiently.
  • Ensure Accuracy, Test coverage and Reproducibility
  • Find your requirements (or user stories.)
  • For each test case, create a summary. This is a clear, simple description of what the test is.
  • Include a description of goals. Help the tester understand the big picture.
  • Determine the starting conditions and any setup or equipment your test relies on.
  • Write clear, simple steps. If you can, attach an image of a screenshot or mock-up to help clarify.
  • With that same criterion, also include expected results – this is how the tester knows whether the test passed or failed.
  • FIT/REG/Smoke Manual Testing

Desired Skills:

  • Software Quality Assurer
  • SAP
  • ISTQB
  • Desktop and Web application
  • Manual Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

