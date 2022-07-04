QA Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

10 months extendable contract
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Tertiary Degree / Diploma Qualification and experience a MUST
- ISTQB Foundation Level or similar a MUST
- 3+ years working experience as a Software Quality Assurer a MUST
- Experience in Desktop and Web application with Manual testing a MUST
- Basic knowledge of SAP a MUST
- Knowledge of Test Theory a MUST
- Microsoft Azure Fundamentals is an advantage
- Agile environment an advantage
- Automation Experience a huge advantage.
- Strong quality assurance professional with strong business knowledge.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Do Test Cases and know basic Test Theory
- Plan, Do, Check, and Act in Manual Testing
- Produce accurate test cases – ensure they do not include ambiguous language or wrong information.
- Produce reproducible results – ensure two testers get the same result on the same test
- Write tests effectively and efficiently.
- Ensure Accuracy, Test coverage and Reproducibility
- Find your requirements (or user stories.)
- For each test case, create a summary. This is a clear, simple description of what the test is.
- Include a description of goals. Help the tester understand the big picture.
- Determine the starting conditions and any setup or equipment your test relies on.
- Write clear, simple steps. If you can, attach an image of a screenshot or mock-up to help clarify.
- With that same criterion, also include expected results – this is how the tester knows whether the test passed or failed.
- FIT/REG/Smoke Manual Testing
Desired Skills:
- Software Quality Assurer
- SAP
- ISTQB
- Desktop and Web application
- Manual Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma