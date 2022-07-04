Sage X3 Technical Support – Temporary – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Retail company with various branches and a head office in Houghton seeks to employ a Sage X3 Support Technician to provide first line Sage X3 support within head office and outlying branches. This is a temporary role.
Requirements:
- MUST HAVE SAGE X3 TECHNICAL SUPPORT EXPERIENCE
- Completed Matric and a completed tertiary in IT
- Basic SQL, Crystal reporting and SEI Writing
- Experience in warehousing and logistics
- Experience with POS and retail systems
Duties will include:
- Provide first-line support to end-users
- Retail Point of Sales first Line Support
- Creation and modification of import templates
- Monitor & maintain batch & accounting tasks
- Monitor & maintain module interfaces
- Reconcile POS Retail system daily sales transaction to Sage X3
- Monitor Integration errors and Fix them
- Linking Crystal Reports to Sage report codes and parameter setup
- Writing of queries and Crystal reports and modification of existing reports
- Form part of project teams implementing new systems or expanding the existing ERP environment
- Provide end user Training
Desired Skills:
- Sage x3
- crystal
- SQL