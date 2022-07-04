Sage X3 Technical Support – Temporary

Retail company with various branches and a head office in Houghton seeks to employ a Sage X3 Support Technician to provide first line Sage X3 support within head office and outlying branches. This is a temporary role.

Requirements:

MUST HAVE SAGE X3 TECHNICAL SUPPORT EXPERIENCE

Completed Matric and a completed tertiary in IT

Basic SQL, Crystal reporting and SEI Writing

Experience in warehousing and logistics

Experience with POS and retail systems

Duties will include:

Provide first-line support to end-users

Retail Point of Sales first Line Support

Creation and modification of import templates

Monitor & maintain batch & accounting tasks

Monitor & maintain module interfaces

Reconcile POS Retail system daily sales transaction to Sage X3

Monitor Integration errors and Fix them

Linking Crystal Reports to Sage report codes and parameter setup

Writing of queries and Crystal reports and modification of existing reports

Form part of project teams implementing new systems or expanding the existing ERP environment

Provide end user Training

Desired Skills:

Sage x3

crystal

SQL

