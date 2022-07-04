Sage X3 Technical Support – Temporary

Jul 4, 2022

Retail company with various branches and a head office in Houghton seeks to employ a Sage X3 Support Technician to provide first line Sage X3 support within head office and outlying branches. This is a temporary role.
Requirements:

  • MUST HAVE SAGE X3 TECHNICAL SUPPORT EXPERIENCE

  • Completed Matric and a completed tertiary in IT

  • Basic SQL, Crystal reporting and SEI Writing

  • Experience in warehousing and logistics

  • Experience with POS and retail systems

Duties will include:

  • Provide first-line support to end-users

  • Retail Point of Sales first Line Support

  • Creation and modification of import templates

  • Monitor & maintain batch & accounting tasks

  • Monitor & maintain module interfaces

  • Reconcile POS Retail system daily sales transaction to Sage X3

  • Monitor Integration errors and Fix them

  • Linking Crystal Reports to Sage report codes and parameter setup

  • Writing of queries and Crystal reports and modification of existing reports

  • Form part of project teams implementing new systems or expanding the existing ERP environment

  • Provide end user Training

Desired Skills:

  • Sage x3
  • crystal
  • SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position