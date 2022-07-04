JOB PURPOSE
Manage the process for how information is exchanged in order to successfully facilitate the work stream to ensure the successful delivery of a project.
GENERAL EDUCATION
-
Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential)
-
Scrum Master Certification (Essential)
-
Degree or Diploma in Education (Advantageous)
GENERAL EXPERIENCE
-
2 – 3 years’ experience fulfilling Scrum Master role (Essential)
-
3 or more years’ experience in the digital environments (Essential)
-
2-3 years’ experience facilitating multi-location scrum teams (Advantageous)
-
Training or facilitation experience (Advantageous)
-
Experience within the Financial Services Industry (Advantageous)
RESPONSIBILITIES
-
Participate actively in the development and nurturing of networks and relationships internally and externally to support successful implementation of digital initiatives.
-
Facilitate projects while working within an established program management plan. Organise and facilitate Scrum related meetings i.e. sprint planning, scrum standups, backlog refinement, sprint review, sprint retrospective.
-
Design and develop content for training courses to fill gaps in established program and run complex or customised training courses to improve employee performance.
-
Build and populate dashboards and reporting mechanisms to capture results and improvement opportunities for digital initiatives.
-
Support strategy formulation for digital by exploring how information technology can be used to help the organisation become more responsive to customer needs and changing business requirements.
-
Help to prepare training for digital areas within existing programs.
-
Identify shortcomings in existing agile processes and procedures and use established change management programs to address them.
Desired Skills:
- Scrum master
- Facilitation
- Training And Development