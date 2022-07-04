Scrum Master

Jul 4, 2022

JOB PURPOSE
Manage the process for how information is exchanged in order to successfully facilitate the work stream to ensure the successful delivery of a project.

GENERAL EDUCATION

  • Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential)

  • Scrum Master Certification (Essential)

  • Degree or Diploma in Education (Advantageous)

GENERAL EXPERIENCE

  • 2 – 3 years’ experience fulfilling Scrum Master role (Essential)

  • 3 or more years’ experience in the digital environments (Essential)

  • 2-3 years’ experience facilitating multi-location scrum teams (Advantageous)

  • Training or facilitation experience (Advantageous)

  • Experience within the Financial Services Industry (Advantageous)

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Participate actively in the development and nurturing of networks and relationships internally and externally to support successful implementation of digital initiatives.

  • Facilitate projects while working within an established program management plan. Organise and facilitate Scrum related meetings i.e. sprint planning, scrum standups, backlog refinement, sprint review, sprint retrospective.

  • Design and develop content for training courses to fill gaps in established program and run complex or customised training courses to improve employee performance.

  • Build and populate dashboards and reporting mechanisms to capture results and improvement opportunities for digital initiatives.

  • Support strategy formulation for digital by exploring how information technology can be used to help the organisation become more responsive to customer needs and changing business requirements.

  • Help to prepare training for digital areas within existing programs.

  • Identify shortcomings in existing agile processes and procedures and use established change management programs to address them.

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum master
  • Facilitation
  • Training And Development

