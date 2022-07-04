Scrum Master – Gauteng Dainfern

JOB PURPOSE

Manage the process for how information is exchanged in order to successfully facilitate the work stream to ensure the successful delivery of a project.

GENERAL EDUCATION

GENERAL EXPERIENCE

Experience within the Financial Services Industry (Advantageous)

3 or more years’ experience in the digital environments (Essential)

RESPONSIBILITIES

Participate actively in the development and nurturing of networks and relationships internally and externally to support successful implementation of digital initiatives.

Facilitate projects while working within an established program management plan. Organise and facilitate Scrum related meetings i.e. sprint planning, scrum standups, backlog refinement, sprint review, sprint retrospective.

Design and develop content for training courses to fill gaps in established program and run complex or customised training courses to improve employee performance.

Build and populate dashboards and reporting mechanisms to capture results and improvement opportunities for digital initiatives.

Support strategy formulation for digital by exploring how information technology can be used to help the organisation become more responsive to customer needs and changing business requirements.

Help to prepare training for digital areas within existing programs.