Senior Back-End Software Engineer – Remote at Fourier Recruitment

Senior Back-End Software Engineer – Remote

The Company software is widely used by Asset Management companies in South Africa and more recently in Europe in line with the company’s international expansion strategy. The area where company is mostly used is within the research and investment process. The company has several young dynamic teams (Software Development, Data Engineering, Project Management, Client Support and Business Analysis) who assist clients from a solution implementation and support perspective.

If you are looking to utilise your experience in modern software engineering principles and love writing clean code, and if robustness, performance, and maintainability are important elements in your career, then this might be the role for you. You will work directly with the Head of Engineering to help us transform our industry leader product into a world class product.

We are advocates of the Agile Manifesto and believers in comprehensive code reviews, pair programming, and mob programming. You will have ample opportunity to help us grow our development team and mentor juniors.

Key Responsibilities / Accountabilities:

• Participate in the architecture and design of server-side components of our product.

• Exposing our product’s server capabilities to front-end and client interfaces.

• Help us produce optimal test coverage of our product with intelligent quality assurance processes.

• Host code reviews, pairing sessions, and mobbing sessions.

• Be the go-to person for technically challenging coding problems.

• Comfortable with occasional investigation of highly technical customer issues.

Preferred Qualifications & Experience:

• Extensive experience in Software Engineering Principles and Software Design Patterns.

• Fluent in c# with comprehensive exposure to .net framework and .net core.

• Fluent in transact-sql with substantial experience in relational database design.

• Experience in cloud computing paradigms, in particular micro service architectures, is advantageous.

The candidate will also need to have the following attributes:

• Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and mathematics.

• Excellent communication skills.

• A passion to learn and extend knowledge continuously.

• The ability to manage and motivate self and others.

• Good at problem solving and innovative thinking.

• Thrive in an agile environment and be adaptable.

Reporting

• The candidate will report to the head of engineering and be a key participant in conversations with the Product Owner.

Minimum Requirements

