Senior Java Developer at Letsema – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Letsema Group is looking to engage Senior Java Developers for Fixed Term Contracting opportunities. Our client is seeking specialist skills for a 2 year contracting opportunity, which not only include working on a transformative project but the opportunity to develop and coach younger team members.

Role Requirements:

Java Enterprise Architecture Development and Deployments;

Interpret compiled business requirements and technical specification documents;

Java Enterprise Java Bean (EJB) Technologies;

Service Orientated Architecture (SOA) implementations;

Java Enterprise Edition (EE) Solution Architecture in Enterprise environments;

Integration into 3rd party applications;

Javascript / JSon;

Enterprise application optimization;

JBOSS / Tomcat Web deployments;

Backend Oracle Systems and Java integration (JDBC, OLE etc.)

Qualifications Required:

A three (3) year tertiary qualification (NQF 6 or higher) in i.e. (Information Technology or Computer Sciences or Information Systems).

Experience:

Eight (8) years or more experience in Java development (Java struts framework, EJB, SOA, and Integration) for each resource to be allocated, as clearly evidenced on relevant attached CV, will be an advantage.

Skills and attributes required:

Experience in OO design and development;

Experience in both Linux and Windows development;

Excellent communication skills.

Technology Stack:

Front End:

J2EE, XML, Struts Framework, Adobe (AEM form 6.3) and Visual Basics

Middle Tier:

EJB 2.0, Java, COBOL

Databases:

Oracle 11G

Application Server:

JBoss, Weblogic, Axs One

Desired Skills:

Java Development

JavaSE

Core Java

Spring Framework

Java technology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

