Senior Project Manager at Reverside

· Create and effectively manage project teams as per Project Office methodology and agreed Project Organogram.
· Develop and communicate a project RASCI
· Ensure projects are aligned to relevant business unit. Ensure effective measurement, monitoring and recording of business benefits.
· Brainstorm alternatives with relevant stakeholders and facilitate implementation of multidiscipline projects across all sections of the business.
· Review progress and deliverables on all projects including assisting in resolving complex project issues and challenges and provide advice to relevant stakeholders of changes, delays etc.
· Track implementation and monitor progress of projects to ensure objectives and deliverables are met in accordance with formal project methodology.
Obtain commitment and buy-in of relevant stakeholders.
· Ensure clear communication and understanding of tactical and operational implementation plans of relevant stakeholders.
· Regular contact sessions with relevant stakeholders; forums as well as one-on-ones.
· Liaise with the management to describe the project effectively to determine roles evident within the scope of the project and identify nominations.
· Managing client requirements, perceptions and expectations of Project Office deliverables
· Communicate effectively, building and maintaining relationships and obtaining relevant and appropriate feedback.
Resource Management
· Compile an appropriate project budget based on monthly forecast for the entire project
· Submit budget within required deadline for authorization and sign-off.
· Monitor budget adherence through analyzing actual spend on a monthly basis against forecast and report concerns and issues to management and relevant stakeholders where require
Quality Assurance
· Effective implementation of agreed project office strategy and methodology.
· Ensure effective integration with the company’s way of Project Management.
· Be an active part of corrective action to ensure those correcting fully understand errors and consequences.
Project Documentation
· Ensure that the required PMO documentation appropriate to each phase is produce
· Ensure project plans and schedules are developed.
· Ensure that project database is populated and provide regular updates as required by the PMO and project sponsor.
· Ensuring the Project Management Plan are accurately completed including stating the measurable benefits, risks, costs, measurements etc. which can be tracked.
· Compilation of all other project manager deliverables per the PMO methodology & associated RASCI.
· Ensure effective and efficient completion of benefit tracking templates on a monthly basis reporting discrepancies and issues that may arise.
· Prepare and compile monthly and quarterly or other specified reports and budgets to management.
· Project Management diploma or PMP Certification
· Business Degree
· Project Management (PMBOK)
· AGILE
· MS Project, MS Visio
Desired Skills:
- agile
- Ms Project
- project manager
- PMO
- PMBOK
- visio
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]