Senior Project Manager at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

· Create and effectively manage project teams as per Project Office methodology and agreed Project Organogram.

· Develop and communicate a project RASCI

· Ensure projects are aligned to relevant business unit. Ensure effective measurement, monitoring and recording of business benefits.

· Brainstorm alternatives with relevant stakeholders and facilitate implementation of multidiscipline projects across all sections of the business.

· Review progress and deliverables on all projects including assisting in resolving complex project issues and challenges and provide advice to relevant stakeholders of changes, delays etc.

· Track implementation and monitor progress of projects to ensure objectives and deliverables are met in accordance with formal project methodology.

Obtain commitment and buy-in of relevant stakeholders.

· Ensure clear communication and understanding of tactical and operational implementation plans of relevant stakeholders.

· Regular contact sessions with relevant stakeholders; forums as well as one-on-ones.

· Liaise with the management to describe the project effectively to determine roles evident within the scope of the project and identify nominations.

· Managing client requirements, perceptions and expectations of Project Office deliverables

· Communicate effectively, building and maintaining relationships and obtaining relevant and appropriate feedback.

Resource Management

· Compile an appropriate project budget based on monthly forecast for the entire project

· Submit budget within required deadline for authorization and sign-off.

· Monitor budget adherence through analyzing actual spend on a monthly basis against forecast and report concerns and issues to management and relevant stakeholders where require

Quality Assurance

· Effective implementation of agreed project office strategy and methodology.

· Ensure effective integration with the company’s way of Project Management.

· Be an active part of corrective action to ensure those correcting fully understand errors and consequences.

Project Documentation

· Ensure that the required PMO documentation appropriate to each phase is produce

· Ensure project plans and schedules are developed.

· Ensure that project database is populated and provide regular updates as required by the PMO and project sponsor.

· Ensuring the Project Management Plan are accurately completed including stating the measurable benefits, risks, costs, measurements etc. which can be tracked.

· Compilation of all other project manager deliverables per the PMO methodology & associated RASCI.

· Ensure effective and efficient completion of benefit tracking templates on a monthly basis reporting discrepancies and issues that may arise.

· Prepare and compile monthly and quarterly or other specified reports and budgets to management.

· Project Management diploma or PMP Certification

· Business Degree

· Project Management (PMBOK)

· AGILE

· MS Project, MS Visio

Desired Skills:

agile

Ms Project

project manager

PMO

PMBOK

visio

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

