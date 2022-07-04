Senior SQL Analyst Developer

Jul 4, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a Senior SQL Developer/ Analyst programmer to join our Cape Town based team.

We are ideally looking for someone who has some experience as a Technical Lead, but someone at a Senior level will also be a good fit.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Assists BA and Architect to translate strategic and operational decisions into business solutions.
  • Assists with analysis and design of new systems/major enhancements and databases.
  • Coding, implementations, testing and system enhancements.
  • Advises management on best practices and design of new enhancements.
  • Coach junior staff members
  • Reading and interpreting the Functional Requirements Specification (FRS).
  • Translate requirements into applications that employ appropriate decision support and reporting tools.
  • Interpret written business requirements and technical specification documents.
  • Interact with user community to produce reporting requirements Documentation
  • Create, document, and implement test plans.
  • Create and maintain technical documentation

General

  • Actively participates in any / all meetings: Iteration planning, Iteration Reviews, daily stand-ups and Retrospectives.
  • Raise impediments to project manager as soon as they arise.
  • Ensuring that the iteration deliverables across the team are met.
  • Manage TFS.
  • Research new technologies and approaches.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Qualification
  • Microsoft Certificate

Experience required:

  • T-SQL Development
  • SSIS
  • SQL Server
  • Analysis

