Senior SQL DBA – Gauteng

Jul 4, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a Senior SQL DBA with a minimum of 5 years experience within the Data and Analytics environment. Join the team and share their passion for implementing, customizing and supporting high quality business solutions.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • DBA Certifications

Experience Required:

  • Minimum of 5 years?? experience as a DBA, with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered and multi-client environment.
  • Experience working with at least 50+ virtual and physical servers and the deployment and maintenance of Enterprise Level SQL Servers.
  • Extensive experience in the implementation and management of Windows Clustering and Fail Over Cluster instances, SQL Server High Availability Technologies, Replication, Mirroring, SSIS and SSRS.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Implementing, customizing and supporting high quality business solutions.
  • Responsible for performance, integrity, security, planning and development of the database environment.
  • Troubleshooting issues on behalf of the applications team.

