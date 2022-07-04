Senior UI/UX Specialist – Gauteng Centurion

Role Purpose

Elicit and/or translate business and customer needs / problems into detailed user experience prototypes, applying user behavior principles and trends, working with a cross functional team to deliver on the user experience requirements of an evolving business in a flexible and agile way.

Experience and Qualifications

Matric (essential)

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree (essential)

Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable.

3 to 5 years UX experience

Financial services experience is an advantage

Proven product development experience

Certification in interaction design, new media design, or related field preferred, but other qualifications with practical experience will be accepted

Responsibilities and work outputs

End-To-End User Experience and Service Design Execution

Be the accountable party in ensuring ideal customer journey deliverables, in executing unique and innovative digital solutions and experiences.

Understand and represent the customer’s requirements and needs throughout the product development lifecycle.

Collaborate with resources and internal stakeholders to ensure design requirements adequately reflect the defined business processes and fully support all components of the functional business requirements.

Be a hands-on user-design expert, shaping the concept and seeing it through to detailed design and implementation across a variety of devices and platforms.

Follow and embed a User Centred Design approach to execute on new business requirements as well as improve the overall experience.

Represent the user experience team in providing feedback to business while incorporating market analysis, customer feedback, various platform-specific metrics, and usability findings into designs.

Translate business requirements into user centric designs through interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, user testing and research.

Conduct user research such as usability testing and competitor reviews.

Drive for synergy across wireframes and prototyping of user interfaces, while providing clear User Experience and design direction.

Developing conventional diagrams, wireframes, prototypes, and visual mock-ups

Designing the interface, interaction flow and key UX decisions for cross-device and cross-platform solutions.

Manage, track, and report on the effectiveness of new design principles and successful uptake of new features.

Promote and educate the importance of Customer & User Experience to internal and external teams.

Create final high-fidelity UI designs according to platform standards and best-practice.

Competencies

Business Acumen: Understands how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drives business success; and how they impact on the commercial viability of potential ventures and the profitability of the Group.

Client Commitment: Anticipates, meets, and exceeds client's needs by creating long lasting relationships that support the client value proposition, supports their financial wellness, and ensures client centricity.

Drive for Results: Drive a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility, and execution to deliver business results.

Leads Change and Innovation: Actively leads change, does what is right for the business and drives continuous improvement through innovation.

Collaboration: Prioritizes the business interests of the company and invests in the success of the group by aligning effort across divisions.

Impact and Influence: Persuades, convinces, influences, and inspires others, both within the company and externally to win support, loyalty, and gain commitment to the purpose of the company.

Self-Awareness and Insight: Manages self and relationships with others effectively and provides perspective in difficult situations.

Diversity and Inclusiveness: Is sensitive to individual and cultural similarities and differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

We’re looking for someone with

Holistic integration

Commercial thinking and business acumen

Strong stakeholder management

Focus on delivery

Desired Skills:

