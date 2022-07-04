Software Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Summary

Within the Development team, you will be responsible for the development and automated testing of the market leading Portfolio Manager (FPM) Investment Management software. The role requires strong technical, analytical skills and problem solving skills and the ability to build in-depth knowledge of the product from a functional and technical perspective. The development team operates in an agile framework with a strong team culture.

Requirements

Must be a self-starter, have strong analytical skills and problem-solving ability.

Must have tertiary education and preferably a university degree. We are looking for candidates with Computer Science or Maths / Finance background.

Must have an interest in and aptitude for the financial markets.

Experience on business-critical systems that require precision coding and automated testing is beneficial

Must be able to manage own workload, operate under pressure, meet deadlines etc. And know when to ask for help.

Contribute positively to the team – we’re looking for a delivery-driven individual with a can-do attitude (backed by quality delivery)

Be familiar with Agile / SCRUM / sprint concepts

C#.NET – very strong skills required

MS SQL – very strong skills required

Also useful: Winforms, DEVExpress controls, Resharper, SVN Source repository, multi-developer / multi-branch environment, Fitnesse, nUnit

