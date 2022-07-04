Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

My client is looking for an experienced Software Developer with a minimum of 5 years’ experience (JAVA) and relevant tertiary qualification (Diploma/ Degree).Must have knowledge & proper understanding of the SDLC, Java, J2EE, J2SE, Spring Boot, Object-Oriented Design (OOD) / OOP, Agile methodologies, MVC, MySQL or Oracle DB or SQL Server, SQL and JUnit. Additional knowledge of Linux, Angular, Azure, Rabbit MQ, Mobile Development and NodeJS beneficial. The role involves creating user information solutions by developing, implementing, and maintaining Java based components and interfaces as well as providing support that the business requirements for the provision of software systems. You will be required to integrates applications by designing database architecture and server scripting, studying and establishing connectivity with network systems, search engines, and information server. Development Service is crucial – Delivery of the system to the business, providing appropriate self-testing to ensure the release of systems without significant fault. Contact me today to discuss further.

Desired Skills:

