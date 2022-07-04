Solution Architect – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Solution Architect.

Understand business requirements to enhance the systems and provide the necessary data in the best way according to the business needs.

Data model design experience to create new analysis area and integrate them in the semantic layer

Extensive experience with data warehousing (Kimball and Inmon patterns are preferred) and dimensional data modeling (OLAP experience)

Standardized modelling technique to simplify the learning curve and guarantee consistency in the data model.

Data visualization and reporting tools (e.g., Qlik, Power BI, etc.)

Data architecture design and delivery

Database technologies and database development

(Preferred) Knowledge of Cloud Data Architecture for Data Warehousing

Leadership: able to guide a team to achieving the project goal. Able to provide feedback to the customer and to the development team.

Presentation skills: able to document and present solutions to customers, development teams, support handover etc.

As the Solution Architect, you will be responsible for the design, validation, and oversight of solutions built within the BI capability.

The BI Architect will be responsible for designing, overseeing and implementing business intelligence solutions that are transforming the way the data is used and insights are derived. He/She will ensure that prospective data architecture plans are flexible, scalable and sustainable and maximize the value of our data across the organization and all BI products adhere to the business strategies, goals and principles as set out. The BI architect will apply experienced based insight using state-of-the-art tools to identify and recommend solutions

He/She will provide high level design for new BI solutions and define how new solutions fit within the existing architecture.

He/She will provide critical reviews of existing solutions to achieve simplification and/or performance increase.

He/She will be a key player in the gathering of functional requirements and offer their insight in the functional design process. Their expertise will allow them to deliver technical tutoring to other members of the Business Intelligence team and communicate complex ideas to audiences at all levels.

Designing, building, and maintaining a modern BI platform data warehouses, business-friendly semantic layers, visualizations etc. both on premise and cloud.

Working within a project management/agile delivery methodology in a leading role as part of a wider team.

Desired Skills:

DATA

CLOUD

ARCHITECTURE

Learn more/Apply for this position