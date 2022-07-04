Our client, specialising in the Infrastructure Solutions Industry is urgently looking for a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team
Solutions Architect
- 4-6 years experience in similar role
Technical Skills
- Software development and engineering
- C # (intermediate and senior level)
- General IT knowledge (generalist overall) generic understanding
- Solution architect / application architect
- System integration
- Technical troubleshooting skills (engineering)
- SOAP & REST experience is important
- .NET
- UML
- Azure and D365
- Database (design and development – SQL most important but understanding of oracle and java is good)
- Office tools – Advanced Microsoft Suite experience
Soft skills
- Analytical skills
- Problem solving (find the problem and a solution for the problem)
- Creative thinking
- Curiosity and eager to learn
- Self-starter
- See things through
- Attention to detail
- Team Player
- Communicator
- Translate tasks and instruction into action
- Transparent and trust
- Accountability
- Scientist orientation – hypothesise and test solutions
