Solutions Architect – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 4, 2022

Our client, specialising in the Infrastructure Solutions Industry is urgently looking for a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team
Solutions Architect

  • 4-6 years experience in similar role

Technical Skills

  • Software development and engineering

  • C # (intermediate and senior level)

  • General IT knowledge (generalist overall) generic understanding

  • Solution architect / application architect

  • System integration

  • Technical troubleshooting skills (engineering)

  • SOAP & REST experience is important

  • .NET

  • UML

  • Azure and D365

  • Database (design and development – SQL most important but understanding of oracle and java is good)

  • Office tools – Advanced Microsoft Suite experience

Soft skills

  • Analytical skills

  • Problem solving (find the problem and a solution for the problem)

  • Creative thinking

  • Curiosity and eager to learn

  • Self-starter

  • See things through

  • Attention to detail

  • Team Player

  • Communicator

  • Translate tasks and instruction into action

  • Transparent and trust

  • Accountability

  • Scientist orientation – hypothesise and test solutions

