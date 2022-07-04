Solutions Architect – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, specialising in the Infrastructure Solutions Industry is urgently looking for a Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team

Solutions Architect

4-6 years experience in similar role

Technical Skills

Software development and engineering

C # (intermediate and senior level)

General IT knowledge (generalist overall) generic understanding

Solution architect / application architect

System integration

Technical troubleshooting skills (engineering)

SOAP & REST experience is important

.NET

UML

Azure and D365

Database (design and development – SQL most important but understanding of oracle and java is good)

Office tools – Advanced Microsoft Suite experience

Soft skills

Analytical skills

Problem solving (find the problem and a solution for the problem)

Creative thinking

Curiosity and eager to learn

Self-starter

See things through

Attention to detail

Team Player

Communicator

Translate tasks and instruction into action

Transparent and trust

Accountability

Scientist orientation – hypothesise and test solutions

