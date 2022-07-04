Systems Analyst at University of Cape Town

The Systems Division (SD), a division of the Information & Communication Technology Services (ICTS) department, seeks a Systems Analyst to join the electronic Research Administration (eRA) team involved with the enhancement, support, and implementation of the Converis research administration system. SD is looking for a flexible and motivated systems analyst with relevant skills and experience to support identified aspects of research administration, focusing mainly on the eRA. Responsibilities will include analysing and documenting system requirements for the various aspects of the administration of ethics, research portal, profiles, outputs, and processes. The position requires a hands-on approach to systems implementation.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Designing and documenting new or revised functionality

Eliciting and documenting user requirements

Hands-on configuration of the software

Performing fit/gap and other comparative analyses

Migrating legacy system data to the new system

Ensuring quality in UCT’s systems through systems and integration testing

Participating in implementation, support, upgrades and rollout

Appointment to this position requires:

A relevant post-secondary qualification at NQF level 7 with some exposure to business systems, or NQF level 6 with at least three years’ relevant experience in a system development and support environment

Prior experience of working on system implementation projects

Hands-on configuration experience of package or ERP systems

A sound understanding of reporting and analytics

Prior experience on a portal or web-based system implementation

Hands-on SQL and/or XML experience

Demonstrated ability to provide structured documentation

Attention to detail

Ability to work within a team

Effective prioritization of tasks

The following will be advantageous:

Having worked in a university or equivalent environment

An understanding of university research administration

Exposure to data warehousing and BI-type reporting tools

A sound knowledge of data migration methods and tools

Configuration skills and experience in Converis, Pentaho, or Web Development

Familiarity with command line in Linux

The annual remuneration package, including benefits, is between R547 299 to R643 880.

To apply, please email the below documents in a single pdf file to [Email Address Removed]

? UCT Application Form (download at [URL Removed]

? Cover/Motivation letter, and

? Curriculum vitae (CV)

Please ensure the title and reference number are indicated in the subject line.

An application which does not comply with the above requirements will be regarded as incomplete. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and will be required to undergo a competency test.

Teleph[Phone Number Removed]; Website: [URL Removed]

Reference number: E108455 Closing date: 08 July 2022

“UCT is a designated employer and is committed to the pursuit of excellence, diversity, and redress in achieving its equity targets in accordance with the Employment Equity Plan of the University and its Employment Equity goals and targets. Preference will be given to candidates from the under-represented designated groups including candidates with disabilities.” Our Employment Equity Policy is available at [URL Removed] “

UCT reserves the right not to appoint.

Desired Skills:

SQL

System development

Prioritization

organized and detail focused

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

