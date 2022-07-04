Systems Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Our client in Midrand is looking for a Systems Analyst.

The Systems Analyst (ITSM) ensures that GIT Service Management systems aremaintained and developed to ensure GIT Service Management objectives aremet. The System Analyst ensures that GIT delivers stable and high qualitysoftware systems to its client, TIH. This is done by understanding, studying andanalysing requirements for system changes and new systems altogether. TheSystem Analyst draws up technical impact documents as well as writing technical documents that supports the developer to execute on the requirement.

General Education

Matric/SAQA Equivalent (Essential)

Relevant ITIL certification and / or accreditation (Essential)

General Experience

1-3 years’ experience in IT Service Management, managing and operating thefunction (Essential)

Experience with UML designs and/or IBMI/SQL (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

IT Service Management

Learn more/Apply for this position