Technical Test Analyst

Our client is looking for a Tech Test Analyst to fill a 12-month contract role.
Purpose of position: Ensure the quality of all solutions is functional and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and overall sustainable quality of the API solutions
Qualifications and Experience:
- Min: Diploma in Information Technology.
- Degree in BSC/ IT
- Min of 6 years’ experience in software automation testing (preferable on API frameworks like Karate, SOAP-UI, Postman and UI frameworks like TestCafe, CodeceptJS)
- Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
- Must have very strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel,SQL, Mongo DB and Postgres
- Must have experience in an Agile work environment.
- Scripted based testing Preferred- Java and Java Script
- Expert integration testing skills
Desired Skills:
- software automation testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance