Technical Test Analyst

Our client is looking for a Tech Test Analyst to fill a 12-month contract role.

Purpose of position: Ensure the quality of all solutions is functional and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and overall sustainable quality of the API solutions

Qualifications and Experience:

Min: Diploma in Information Technology.

Degree in BSC/ IT

Min of 6 years’ experience in software automation testing (preferable on API frameworks like Karate, SOAP-UI, Postman and UI frameworks like TestCafe, CodeceptJS)

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.

Must have very strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel,SQL, Mongo DB and Postgres

Must have experience in an Agile work environment.

Scripted based testing Preferred- Java and Java Script

Expert integration testing skills

Desired Skills:

software automation testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

