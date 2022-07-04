Tester at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Role Responsibilities:

Quality assurance: UAT testing.

File processing.

Overseeing vulnerabilities

Being involved in new product configurations.

Updating existing products.

Any Ad-hoc business process/improvement tasks required.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience in a similar position.

Basic SQL.

Ability to analyse requirements and solutions.

Ability to produce test cases for different scenarios.

Basic Linux commands to move and remove files and folders from different directories.

Jira.

PS Even if you feel you don't have all the skills listed or if this spec isn't what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you.

Desired Skills:

Quality Assurance

Data Analysis

SQL

