The Role: We are looking for a UFT Automation Tester to join our Johannesburg based team.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Review requirement / design specifications and manual test cases.
- Ensure comprehensive test scenarios and accompanying data permutations to facilitate optimal test coverage.
- Develop and maintain test automation scripts and utilities, including data extraction tools.
- Code review to ensure consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries and reusable aspects of the testware.
- Ensure that the post-conditions and user-acceptance criteria for test cases are aligned.
- Adhere to the test policy and strategy.
- Create test coverage and traceability between requirements and test cases in the testing tools.
- Deliver automated tests within the agreed timeframes.
- Ensure that the Test Pack is reviewed by key stakeholders and that any feedback is incorporated into the testing process.
- Prepare test data scenarios using the data extraction utilities.
- Execute and monitor automated test sets.
- Log Defects and manage to resolution.
- Identify risks and issues and escalate early on.
- Report on status and progress of the automated testing effort.
- Manage test cases and data scenarios for reuse and inclusion in the relevant test suites.
- Maintain the shared knowledge base.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant IT/ Testing qualification
- ISTQB
Experience required:
- Must have UFT experience