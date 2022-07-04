UI UX Designer

Job purpose

Design user interface and the visual and user-experience elements of digital products through research, testing, planning and iteration. Translate high-level requirements into interactive designs, and transform them into attractive, intuitive, and functional user interfaces

Responsibilities

Work effectively with cross-functional teams to conceptualize products and services, leveraging data to drive original design ideas and decisions using Brand CI.

Lead implementation and performance of techniques such as voice of the customer initiatives, journey mapping, and qualitative touchpoint analysis to identify customer pain points, challenges, and hurdles; advise on approaches to eliminate negative experiences and enhance customer interactions

Complete research and analyse data to develop and/or support a sound understanding of customer segments, trends, needs, and expectations

Identify shortcomings and suggest improvements to existing processes, systems and procedures, then delivers a plan for a small element of a change management program with guidance from a project/program manager.

Requirements

Gr 12

A relevant design related qualification (degree / diploma /certificate) (Essential)

Experience in the Financial Services industry (Advantageous)

5 or more years UX/UI design experience (Essential)

Desired Skills:

ux design

UI design

