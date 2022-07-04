UI UX Designer

Job purpose
Design user interface and the visual and user-experience elements of digital products through research, testing, planning and iteration. Translate high-level requirements into interactive designs, and transform them into attractive, intuitive, and functional user interfaces
Responsibilities
- Work effectively with cross-functional teams to conceptualize products and services, leveraging data to drive original design ideas and decisions using Brand CI.
- Lead implementation and performance of techniques such as voice of the customer initiatives, journey mapping, and qualitative touchpoint analysis to identify customer pain points, challenges, and hurdles; advise on approaches to eliminate negative experiences and enhance customer interactions
- Complete research and analyse data to develop and/or support a sound understanding of customer segments, trends, needs, and expectations
- Identify shortcomings and suggest improvements to existing processes, systems and procedures, then delivers a plan for a small element of a change management program with guidance from a project/program manager.
Requirements
- Gr 12
- A relevant design related qualification (degree / diploma /certificate) (Essential)
- Experience in the Financial Services industry (Advantageous)
- 5 or more years UX/UI design experience (Essential)
Desired Skills:
- ux design
- UI design