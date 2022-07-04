UI UX Specialist – Gauteng Centurion

Role Purpose:
Elicit and/or translate business and customer needs / problems into detailed user experience prototypes, applying user behaviour principles and trends, working with a cross functional team to deliver on the user experience requirements of an evolving business in a flexible and agile way.
Experience and Qualifications
– Matric (essential)
– Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree (essential)
– Certified Usability Analyst (CUA) or similar certification would be desirable.
– 3 to 5 years UX experience
– Financial services experience is an advantage
– Proven product development experience
– Certification in interaction design, new media design, or related field preferred, but other qualifications with practical experience will be accepted
Desired Skills:
- UX Design
- UI Design