Web Analyst at eNew Media – Gauteng Sandown

eNew Media is looking for a skilled Web Analyst to join our team. You will be responsible for developing and designing innovative, creative, websites. You will be working alongside our team and other developers in creating, maintaining, and updating websites.

In order for you to be successful in this role, you will need to be proficient in JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and have solid knowledge and experience in programming applications. You will also need to have proficient knowledge on WordPress as well as E-Commerce websites.

Your roles and responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Bringing the brief and concept to life based on the client’s needs.

Developing websites according to brief.

Developing websites that are desktop, tablet and mobile friendly within deadlines and sometimes short timelines.

Preparing mock-ups/wireframes and presenting these mock-ups/wireframes.

Adhering to a client’s brand identity and guidelines.

Working with external departments.

Skills:

Contributes to team effort.

Be creative, adaptable to trends and conceptualise original ideas.

Have a strong, well-rounded portfolio.

Good communication skills.

Qualification Required:

A National Diploma/Degree in Web development or any IT related field.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office 365.

Proficiency in HTML, JavaScript, CSS and WordPress will be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

eNew Media is a team of passionate professionals that strive to create meaningful connections with our clients. With a diverse range of special skills and capabilities, we help our clients build value and grow their business by combining creative strategies with the technology of today. We stay true to our client satisfaction, quality and creativity while designing for the future to inspire, communicate, grow and connect on a global platform.

We deliver content, experience and information by combining creativity, data and effectiveness across multiple platforms that ensure our clients receive the best services at the highest quality. Our take on each project is enthusiastic and unique based on individual clients and their needs. We strive to connect our clients with consumers by producing effective, creative and innovative designs using data and analytics to create the perfect platform for a business to grow towards the future while staying true to their core values.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

