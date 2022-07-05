Backend Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is looking for a Backend Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team of Architects. The role is a permanent opportunity and is fully remote.
Responsibilities:
- Take ownership of the end-to-end technical solution of a very large implementation, and ensure the correct definition and documentation exists
- Managing the translation of the business to technical requirements across multiple vendors ensuring all requirements are met and gaps are escalated
- Ensure clarity amongst the team, and the technical and business needs of the customers
- Ensure best practices are always followed by the team
Required Experience:
- At least 7+ years professional technology experience in the software industry with a background in web or application development
- Previous experience as a Solutions Architect managing complex client requirements and multiple vendors
- An effective communicator and technical writer with excellent presentation skills
- Experienced in managing RFI, RFP and RFQ processes
- Detail oriented, comfortable working independently, well organised, have the technical aptitude to learn new technologies
- Ability to multitask effectively using creative thinking to rapidly solve problems
- Excellent communications skills and stakeholder management skills
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architect
- Web Development
- RFI
- RFP
- RFQ
- Application Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate