Backend Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jul 5, 2022

Our client is looking for a Backend Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team of Architects. The role is a permanent opportunity and is fully remote.

Responsibilities:

  • Take ownership of the end-to-end technical solution of a very large implementation, and ensure the correct definition and documentation exists
  • Managing the translation of the business to technical requirements across multiple vendors ensuring all requirements are met and gaps are escalated
  • Ensure clarity amongst the team, and the technical and business needs of the customers
  • Ensure best practices are always followed by the team

Required Experience:

  • At least 7+ years professional technology experience in the software industry with a background in web or application development
  • Previous experience as a Solutions Architect managing complex client requirements and multiple vendors
  • An effective communicator and technical writer with excellent presentation skills
  • Experienced in managing RFI, RFP and RFQ processes
  • Detail oriented, comfortable working independently, well organised, have the technical aptitude to learn new technologies
  • Ability to multitask effectively using creative thinking to rapidly solve problems
  • Excellent communications skills and stakeholder management skills

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions Architect
  • Web Development
  • RFI
  • RFP
  • RFQ
  • Application Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

