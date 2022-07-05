BI Developer at Ryzan – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Job description

An experience candidate with over 5 years’ experience with Qlikview, SQL will provide support to the team strategy to grow the short-term insurance portfolio. The candidate will be part of the team responsible for the Operational Management and Support. This includes development of specific software solutions within the infrastructure predominantly aimed at various management and production reporting on the performance of the short-term portfolio.

Skills required:

Qlikview (strong back-end scripting. Required for current maintenance and converting to SQL)

Microsoft SQL (writing complex queries / store procedures / views, convert Qlik to SQL code)

Data manipulation / transformation

Excel

Knowledge of financial sector is beneficial

5 years experience

Qualification:

Degree in relevant IT field or equal years of experience

Desired Skills:

Qlikview

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

