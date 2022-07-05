Business Analyst : Dynamics AX at Omnia (Pty) LTD – Gauteng Bryanston

Overview

Reporting to the Support Manager – Dynamics AX, the incumbent will provide 2nd Line ERP support for the Omnia Group on Dynamics AX2012 and D365 Finance & Operations, to the various divisions within the group, while maintaining high levels of service delivery.

Qualifications

Relevant B Comm Degree /IT Qualification

D365 Certifications (MB300- Core /MB330 – Supply Chain /MB310 – Financials) advantageous

Experience

Experience with enterprise level ERP system is required

Minimum 4 years’ experience with Microsoft Dynamics AX2012/D365 F&O – Financial and/or Supply Chain and Advanced Warehouse Management

Ability to learn business processes and apply that knowledge to system design / configuration

Strong English written and verbal communication skills is essential, fluency in other languages is beneficial

Duties

Provide expertise in the Dynamics AX 2012 R3/D365 financial, supply chain, advanced warehouse management and transportation management functions

Responsible for supporting the Microsoft Dynamics AX/D365 Finance & operations application to achieve the customer’s business requirements

Respond to incidents and service requests logged within the ITSM tool, including troubleshooting, issue resolution, escalation, and ticket closure

Be personally involved in all urgent and complicated support issues

Act as an escalation point for all requests and incidents and manage all escalation processes with all parties involved, including external support partners where required

Determine root cause of issues and communicate appropriately to all parties involved and advise management on situations that may require additional client support or escalation

Provide in-depth knowledge of the ERP application and evaluate the customer’s business processes against the standard ERP functionality

Responsible for documenting the business requirements which express what actions a solution must take and what outcome is expected

When necessary, collaborate with stakeholders throughout the organization to ensure a comprehensive set of requirements, aligned to business objectives, gaining full understanding of current and future state business processes

Facilitate the customer’s decision-making process and develops the functional design document that will drive the development process (if modifications/customization are required, either to processes or to the ERP application)

Responsible for conducting acceptance testing and train customer resources to successfully use and maintain the ERP application

Assist to maintain end business users’ access and security roles

Train, coach and mentor L1 Support Team Members, and advice on their Career development activities

Job Competencies

Hard working

Self-motivated

Strong verbal communication skills

High Energy Levels

Interpersonal Skills

Service Orientated

Team Player

High degree of accuracy and attention to detail

Accountability

Learn more/Apply for this position