Business Analyst : Dynamics AX at Omnia (Pty) LTD

Overview
Reporting to the Support Manager – Dynamics AX, the incumbent will provide 2nd Line ERP support for the Omnia Group on Dynamics AX2012 and D365 Finance & Operations, to the various divisions within the group, while maintaining high levels of service delivery.
Qualifications
- Relevant B Comm Degree /IT Qualification
- D365 Certifications (MB300- Core /MB330 – Supply Chain /MB310 – Financials) advantageous
Experience
- Experience with enterprise level ERP system is required
- Minimum 4 years’ experience with Microsoft Dynamics AX2012/D365 F&O – Financial and/or Supply Chain and Advanced Warehouse Management
- Ability to learn business processes and apply that knowledge to system design / configuration
- Strong English written and verbal communication skills is essential, fluency in other languages is beneficial
Duties
- Provide expertise in the Dynamics AX 2012 R3/D365 financial, supply chain, advanced warehouse management and transportation management functions
- Responsible for supporting the Microsoft Dynamics AX/D365 Finance & operations application to achieve the customer’s business requirements
- Respond to incidents and service requests logged within the ITSM tool, including troubleshooting, issue resolution, escalation, and ticket closure
- Be personally involved in all urgent and complicated support issues
- Act as an escalation point for all requests and incidents and manage all escalation processes with all parties involved, including external support partners where required
- Determine root cause of issues and communicate appropriately to all parties involved and advise management on situations that may require additional client support or escalation
- Provide in-depth knowledge of the ERP application and evaluate the customer’s business processes against the standard ERP functionality
- Responsible for documenting the business requirements which express what actions a solution must take and what outcome is expected
- When necessary, collaborate with stakeholders throughout the organization to ensure a comprehensive set of requirements, aligned to business objectives, gaining full understanding of current and future state business processes
- Facilitate the customer’s decision-making process and develops the functional design document that will drive the development process (if modifications/customization are required, either to processes or to the ERP application)
- Responsible for conducting acceptance testing and train customer resources to successfully use and maintain the ERP application
- Assist to maintain end business users’ access and security roles
- Train, coach and mentor L1 Support Team Members, and advice on their Career development activities
Job Competencies
- Hard working
- Self-motivated
- Strong verbal communication skills
- High Energy Levels
- Interpersonal Skills
- Service Orientated
- Team Player
- High degree of accuracy and attention to detail
- Accountability