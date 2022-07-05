Business Analyst IT

Grade 12

Diploma / Degree in IT

5+ Years experience as a Business Analyst

Must have skills: UML, JIRA, Banking and Insurance, SQL (capable), Wireframing

Develop deep knowledge of the platform, dependencies on other system and influence our roadmap, Act as a trusted adviser for our customer and turn business requirements into feature specifications

Collaborate with the product owners to ensure the stories are compreensive and well formed

Good knowledge of banking & Insurance Domain

Worki closely with the technology architects and leads to convert business requirements into technology solutions

Must have string verbal and written communication skills including the ability to facilitate interactive sessions with business and technology teams

Experience working in large teams with excellent knowledge of Agile Scrum Methodologies, including JIRA and confluence or equivalent tools

Good knowledge of UML, wireframes and basic design tools

Desired Skills:

Design tools

UML

Wireframes

banking and insurance domains

Jira

agile scrum methodologies

Process Mapping

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Medical Practise

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

