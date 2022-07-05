Business Analyst IT – Gauteng Sandown

Grade 12
Diploma / Degree in IT
5+ Years experience as a Business Analyst
Must have skills: UML, JIRA, Banking and Insurance, SQL (capable), Wireframing
Develop deep knowledge of the platform, dependencies on other system and influence our roadmap, Act as a trusted adviser for our customer and turn business requirements into feature specifications
Collaborate with the product owners to ensure the stories are compreensive and well formed
Good knowledge of banking & Insurance Domain
Worki closely with the technology architects and leads to convert business requirements into technology solutions
Must have string verbal and written communication skills including the ability to facilitate interactive sessions with business and technology teams
Experience working in large teams with excellent knowledge of Agile Scrum Methodologies, including JIRA and confluence or equivalent tools
Good knowledge of UML, wireframes and basic design tools
Desired Skills:
- Design tools
- UML
- Wireframes
- banking and insurance domains
- Jira
- agile scrum methodologies
- Process Mapping
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Medical Practise
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma