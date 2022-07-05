Business Intelligence Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

My client is a cutting edge hosted short term insurance software facility for independent brokers to load business placed with all their insurers.

RECOMMENDED QUALIFICATIONS

ACADEMIC (DEGREE OR DIP)

Matric Certificate – essential

Mathematics as a subject in Matric with more than 50% achieved

MINIMUM YEARS OF FORMAL & INFORMAL TRAINING REQUIRED

At least 3 years reporting experience

At least 2 years reporting experience using Business intelligence Reporting Tool

Strong Excel Skills – Essential

Business intelligence Reporting Tool certificate (Qlikview, Microsoft Power BI, QlikSense) – Essential

T-Sql Moderate– Essential

Experience in Short Term Insurance – Essential

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

Own transport is required.

Must be fluent in English. – essential

Willingness to work overtime.

JOB SPECIFIC INFORMATION

Key Performance Areas

? Reporting Data Management and reconciliation

? Report Design & Implementation

? Data Analysis

? Liaison with users

? Dashboard Development

? Projects

T-SQL Skills Required

? Working with datawarehouses housed in SQL.

? Extracting data from tables housed in various SQL tables.

? Knowledge on the below (Minimum):

? Understanding of Star schemas

? Understanding of Snowflake data models

? Select statement (Querying the database)

? Update statement

? Joining tables

? Subqueries within a Select Statement

? Create Tables

? Dropping Tables

? Insert Statements

? Order and Group by Clauses

? Union statements

? Knowledge on the following functions (Minimum):

? Count

? Maximum

? Min

? AVG

? SUM

? Date

? Numeric functions

Reporting Data Management and reconciliation

? Assist the reporting solution service providers and internal systems and IT teams with developing, enhancing, adjusting and maintaining the optimal functional requirements for reporting systems.

? Assist in ensuring data in line with expectations and when not delivering meaningful insights into reasons for deviation.

? Assist in reconciliation of data in reporting solution to identify an errors or inconsistencies.

? Assist in reconciliation and sign off all reports which are to be distributed externally before being sent out.

? Assist in maintaining glossary of key metrics and business rules within the reporting solution to enable all users to easily understand the purpose and level of data that they are looking at in each report.

Report Design & Implementation

? Meeting with business users and technical experts to document and review scope of new reports, obtaining signoff off agreed upon requirements and managing the development testing and sign off final report.

? The identification and documentation of functional and technical requirements of each report with full glossary of definitions.

? Build required reports in a timely manner and ensure accurate data as per requirements is presented.

? Design reports which enable analyses to provide regular business updates as well as ongoing strategic analytical support.

? Responsible for the execution of full lifecycle report creation, complex design, testing, configuration, analysis and documentation.

? Work with senior leadership to create and analyze reports and ad hoc data requests for decision making.

? Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously

? Identify, recommend and drive solutions to automate data discovery and reporting processes.

Data Analysis

? Use reporting to conduct analysis to identify opportunities, highlight strengths/areas of concern or high-risk areas.

? Analyze data to look for consistencies and recurring themes.

? Develop tools and methods to measure and monitor performance across various areas as identified by management.

Liaison with Users

? Evangelize data knowledge and insights: manage communications with your stakeholders and other teams, collaborate with both technical and non-technical colleagues to complete data projects and ensure all parties can use the insights to further improve.

? Maintain a customer-centric focus: strive to be a Partnership expert through data, develop trust amongst your peers and stakeholders, and ensure that management and staff have access to data to make decisions.

? Prioritize and execute in the face of ambiguity: work with stakeholders and mentors to distill the problem, adapt your tools to answer complicated questions, and identify the trade-offs between speed and quality of different approaches.

? Act as a consultant to staff members by training end-users and providing on-going technical support, service support to the users on any data related questions/issues reported.

? Collaboration with Finance Team on all aspects of report creation, incl. deadlines, deliverables, edits, recommendations.

Dashboard Development

? Design and build visualization dashboards to assist management in being able to access accurate and timeous information to enable decision making.

? Operationalize data processes, provide the management team with ad-hoc analysis, automated dashboards, and self-service reporting tools so that management can get a good sense of performance per area and easily identify where improvements are needed.

Projects

? Manage/assist in ad hoc projects to ensure desired outcomes are met.

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

Analyst

Business Analyst

Business Intelligence Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position