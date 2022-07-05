C++ and .Net Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our client, leaders in the Transports Solution Space has a permanent venture for a C++ and .Net Developer. This position is based in Pretoria being on-site offering some flexibility.

Technical Skills

C++

Java

Python

Web API, Mongo, MVC, Entity Framework, Iis Server Deployment

Visual Studio

Visual Studio Code

Net Core/ Framework

Linux Operating System

Git

Azure DevOps

MacOS

Docker

DataGrid

WebStorm

Google Cloud

Independent

Thrive Under Pressure

Team Player

Punctual

Give Extra Effort

If you meet the above job requirements, kindly send through your latest updated cv and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

