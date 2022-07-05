Our client, leaders in the Transports Solution Space has a permanent venture for a C++ and .Net Developer. This position is based in Pretoria being on-site offering some flexibility.
Technical Skills
- C++
- Java
- Python
- Web API, Mongo, MVC, Entity Framework, Iis Server Deployment
- Visual Studio
- Visual Studio Code
- Net Core/ Framework
- Linux Operating System
- Git
- Azure DevOps
- MacOS
- Docker
- DataGrid
- WebStorm
- Google Cloud
- Independent
- Thrive Under Pressure
- Team Player
- Punctual
- Give Extra Effort
If you meet the above job requirements, kindly send through your latest updated cv and we will be in contact shortly.
Desired Skills:
- C++
- .Net
- C#
- Python
- web api
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years