C++ and .Net Developer

Jul 5, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Transports Solution Space has a permanent venture for a C++ and .Net Developer. This position is based in Pretoria being on-site offering some flexibility.

Technical Skills

  • C++
  • Java
  • Python
  • Web API, Mongo, MVC, Entity Framework, Iis Server Deployment
  • Visual Studio
  • Visual Studio Code
  • Net Core/ Framework
  • Linux Operating System
  • Git
  • Azure DevOps
  • MacOS
  • Docker
  • DataGrid
  • WebStorm
  • Google Cloud
  • Independent
  • Thrive Under Pressure
  • Team Player
  • Punctual
  • Give Extra Effort

If you meet the above job requirements, kindly send through your latest updated cv and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

  • C++
  • .Net
  • C#
  • Python
  • web api

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position