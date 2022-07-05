Data Manager (Contract) Wits RHI at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Main purpose of the job:
- To coordinate the data processing and data management activities such as developing standard operating procedures, overseeing data capturing, and providing analysis output and data quality control
Location:
- Wits RHI Research Centre Clinical Research Site – 7 Esselen Street, Hillbrow (3rd to 5th Floor) – Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
- Develop and implement data management work plans
- Develop, implement and maintain all data-related SOPs
- Monitor and evaluate the progress of data management for respective projects
- Quality assures all data captured from patient files in accordance with requirements and SOPs
- Quality assures all data captured into facility registers
- Raise and resolve queries with relevant stakeholders
- Oversee the maintenance of patient files and archiving
- Participate in and represent the data management team at meetings
- Perform daily back-ups
- Provide support for [URL Removed] data capturing and reporting as required
- Import and export data between Data Management software programs
- Generate accurate reports and conduct analysis of the reports as required
- Quality assures monthly data reports from database reports and facility register reports
- Ensure database data is cleaned and quality assured on a monthly basis
- Compare, analyze and interpret data proactively and notify the relevant stakeholders of the findings
- Compile monthly and annual progress reports as required
- Compile ad-hoc data reports as requested for specific evaluation outputs
- Attend to all staffing requirements and administration
- Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations
- Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments
- Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action
- Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization
- Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy setting workshops, etc.
Required minimum education and training:
- Diploma in Information Technology or Statistics (or equivalent)
- A valid driver’s license
Required minimum work experience:
- Minimum 2 years experience in data management, analysis, and reporting
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Certification in data analysis programs (STATA, SAS, SQL, and Access)
- Experience working with [URL Removed] with good attention to detail
- Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages
- Able to work to deadlines
- Confidentiality, tact, and discretion must be maintained at all times
- Sound interpersonal and communication skills
- Self-motivated, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team
