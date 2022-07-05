Database Administrator at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading financial technology software developer, providing solution to global blue chip companies, seeks to employ a Database Administrator for their operation in Cape Town.

Please note that this is not a senior role but geared toward a mid-career level applicant, specifically with experience in the financial technology and services sector.

KEY REQUIREMENTS TO MEET FOR CONSIDERATION

You must be able to work independently and accurately keep records and be initiative-taking in your approach to ensuring the profitability of the company.

You will have a relevant qualification in information systems or technology, coupled with 3-5 years’ experience in Database Administration and DBMS testing and installation.

You will have a solid background in management of user security, system performance, the maintenance of data standards and writing of database documentation (standards, procedures, and definitions for metadata.

You will have experience in developing, managing, and testing back-up and recovery plans and ensure that storage and archive procedures are fully functional.

You will have effective communication, problem solving and multitasking abilities, with a collaborator ethic and the highest integrity

You must have a valid driver’s licence, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

Please note that should you not be currently resident in the region and area advertised but still wish to apply, the cost of travel for interviews and relocation will be for your expense.

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant, and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

