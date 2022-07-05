Developer – Gauteng West Rand

Jul 5, 2022

This role will be responsible for maintaining and expanding the system from its current form to include new features.
You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
As a Web Developer, the candidate should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player.

Responsibilities:

  • Work with development teams and product managers to ideate software solutions
  • Design client-side and server-side architecture
  • Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design
  • Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
  • Write effective APIs
  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
  • Create security and data protection settings
  • Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design
  • Write technical documentation
  • Work with data scientists and analysts to improve software

Requirements:

  • Proven experience as a Web Developer or similar role
  • Strong knowledge of Linux, SQL &
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) beneficial.
  • Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. C#, Java, Python, Golang) and JavaScript frameworks (e.g. [URL Removed] Node.js) beneficial.
  • Excellent communication and teamwork skills
  • Great attention to detail
  • Organizational skills
  • An analytical mind
  • Diploma, Degree in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field experience

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • JavaScript
  • XML
  • JQuery
  • Java
  • Python
  • Golang
  • Vue.js
  • Node.js

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

