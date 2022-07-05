Developer – Gauteng West Rand

This role will be responsible for maintaining and expanding the system from its current form to include new features.
You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
As a Web Developer, the candidate should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player.
Responsibilities:
- Work with development teams and product managers to ideate software solutions
- Design client-side and server-side architecture
- Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
- Write effective APIs
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
- Create security and data protection settings
- Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design
- Write technical documentation
- Work with data scientists and analysts to improve software
Requirements:
- Proven experience as a Web Developer or similar role
- Strong knowledge of Linux, SQL &
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) beneficial.
- Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. C#, Java, Python, Golang) and JavaScript frameworks (e.g. [URL Removed] Node.js) beneficial.
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills
- Great attention to detail
- Organizational skills
- An analytical mind
- Diploma, Degree in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field experience
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- JavaScript
- XML
- JQuery
- Java
- Python
- Golang
- Vue.js
- Node.js
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years