Developer – Gauteng West Rand

This role will be responsible for maintaining and expanding the system from its current form to include new features.

You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

As a Web Developer, the candidate should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player.

Responsibilities:

Work with development teams and product managers to ideate software solutions

Design client-side and server-side architecture

Build the front-end of applications through appealing visual design

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

Write effective APIs

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software

Create security and data protection settings

Build features and applications with a mobile responsive design

Write technical documentation

Work with data scientists and analysts to improve software

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Web Developer or similar role

Strong knowledge of Linux, SQL &

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) beneficial.

Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (e.g. C#, Java, Python, Golang) and JavaScript frameworks (e.g. [URL Removed] Node.js) beneficial.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Great attention to detail

Organizational skills

An analytical mind

Diploma, Degree in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field experience

Desired Skills:

HTML

JavaScript

XML

JQuery

Java

Python

Golang

Vue.js

Node.js

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

