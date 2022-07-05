DevOps – Gauteng Sandown

Minmum 4 Years of working experience in Software Development or more years using Agile and DevOps practices
Key Skills: Azure CI/CD, Terraform, Helm, Kubernetes, Docker
Experience as a Developer at basic level (Must understand the Marven Lifecycle, NPM and Gradle) and systems administration
Release Automation, system administration, systems configuration and system debugging experience
Experience using scripting language, configuration managment tools and command execution framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development