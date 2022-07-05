Fit-Out Project Manager at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Fit Out Project Manager to work with blue-chip, global corporates on commercial office – managing multiple schemes at once and leading junior team members to deliver both pre- and post-contract. Travelling to sites is required. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- Accountable for the day-to-day delivery of all project management tasks.
- Develop the client brief and Project Execution Plans to suit the specific requirements of the project.
- Undertake full design management and manage design teams in the development of design solutions to meet the client’s expectations and budget.
- Fully manage and handle local government approvals process.
- Administer complex contracts, proactively managing and confirming the compliance of contractors/consultants to the contract terms and conditions.
- Assist with the compilation of tender documents and critically reviewing tender returns, contract negotiations, award of contracts, and client reporting.
- Develop project documentation, programs, master budget, etc.
- Produce reports to suit relevant stages of the projects.
- Deliver projects within the framework of risk, sustainability and environmental considerations agreed upon at the business case/client brief stage, while maintaining focus on time, cost, and quality.
- Monitor and report on the contractor’s progress against the contract program.
- Manage consultant teams to ensure that the contractor’s design is done in compliance with the contract.
- Manage internal teams across projects and act as a lead for delivery.
Minimum Requirements
- Degree in Construction Management
- 5-10 years experience as a Fit out Project Manager