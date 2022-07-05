Fit-Out Project Manager at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Fit Out Project Manager to work with blue-chip, global corporates on commercial office – managing multiple schemes at once and leading junior team members to deliver both pre- and post-contract. Travelling to sites is required. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Accountable for the day-to-day delivery of all project management tasks.

Develop the client brief and Project Execution Plans to suit the specific requirements of the project.

Undertake full design management and manage design teams in the development of design solutions to meet the client’s expectations and budget.

Fully manage and handle local government approvals process.

Administer complex contracts, proactively managing and confirming the compliance of contractors/consultants to the contract terms and conditions.

Assist with the compilation of tender documents and critically reviewing tender returns, contract negotiations, award of contracts, and client reporting.

Develop project documentation, programs, master budget, etc.

Produce reports to suit relevant stages of the projects.

Deliver projects within the framework of risk, sustainability and environmental considerations agreed upon at the business case/client brief stage, while maintaining focus on time, cost, and quality.

Monitor and report on the contractor’s progress against the contract program.

Manage consultant teams to ensure that the contractor’s design is done in compliance with the contract.

Manage internal teams across projects and act as a lead for delivery.

Minimum Requirements

Degree in Construction Management

5-10 years experience as a Fit out Project Manager

